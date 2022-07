TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are responding to a crash in the area of 121st Street and Ulmerton Road in Largo.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene. It appears the vehicle rolled over and went off the road and into the tree line.

There is still no word on injuries or what led to the incident.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.