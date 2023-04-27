PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash is slowing traffic along I-275 southbound on the Pinellas County side of the Howard Frankland Bridge on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m., just before the Ulmerton Road exit. Traffic camera footage indicates all lanes have reopened, but traffic is still at a crawl near the area of the crash.

Drivers should expect delays on the Howard Frankland and on other Tampa Bay bridges as the traffic build-up clears.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.