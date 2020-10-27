LIVE NOW /
Crash involving pedestrian closes part of Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa

Traffic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have shut down a portion of Hillsborough Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The incident occurred in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and 47th Street North.

Police said the westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue will be closed until further notice and diverted to 56th Street North.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

