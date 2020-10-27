TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have shut down a portion of Hillsborough Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The incident occurred in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and 47th Street North.
Police said the westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue will be closed until further notice and diverted to 56th Street North.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- With Barrett on Supreme Court, what’s the future of Roe v. Wade and abortion?
- Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared
- Skull found on fireplace mantle that of missing Tennessee man
- One week away: Take our ‘how well do you know the candidates?’ quiz
- Crash involving pedestrian closes part of Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa