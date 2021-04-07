Multiple crashes affecting traffic on both sides of Courtney Campbell Causeway

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple crashes are affecting traffic on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, authorities said.

Police said seven vehicles were involved in a crash at about 10:20 a.m., just east of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard. Two people were rushed to area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

A separate crash is now affecting traffic in the eastbound lanes of the roadway.

Motorists are being told to use the Howard Frankland Bridge or to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss