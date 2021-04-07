Multiple crashes affecting traffic on both sides of Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple crashes are affecting traffic on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, authorities said.

Police said seven vehicles were involved in a crash at about 10:20 a.m., just east of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard. Two people were rushed to area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

A separate crash is now affecting traffic in the eastbound lanes of the roadway.

Motorists are being told to use the Howard Frankland Bridge or to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.