Multiple crashes affecting traffic on and near I-4 in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple crashes are affecting the morning commute on and near Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.

The first crash happened in the area of Interstate 4 and 22nd Street around 6 a.m. There is no word on injuries. The westbound ramp from 22nd Street to Interstate 4 is currently closed. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Another crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near Branch Forbes Road. It’s unclear if there were any injuries. Drivers should expect delays.

This story is developing and will be updated.

