Crash closes portion of Highway 17 in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are responding to a crash on Highway 17 in Winter Haven.
The accident happened on Highway 17 (6th Street Southwest) at Avenue C Southwest in front of Doty Farm & Garden Supply Inc.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
The crash has shut down the intersection in both directions. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
