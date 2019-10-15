Crash closes portion of Highway 17 in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are responding to a crash on Highway 17 in Winter Haven.

The accident happened on Highway 17 (6th Street Southwest) at Avenue C Southwest in front of Doty Farm & Garden Supply Inc.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The crash has shut down the intersection in both directions. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

