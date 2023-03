MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes of I-275 on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday morning.

According to Florida’s traffic monitoring system, FL511.com, the crash occurred near mile marker 11.

Traffic cameras spotted first responders clear debris at the scene. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

