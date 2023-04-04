TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash is causing major delays on the Veterans Expressway (SR-60) in Tampa on Tuesday.

Traffic is backed up for miles behind a crash in the southbound lanes near the I-275 interchange, where the two left lanes are blocked. The crash happened at around 6:17 a.m., according to Tampa police.

Police said three vehicles were involved with the crash and at least one person received medical attention.

