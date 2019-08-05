Crash causes delays on Interstate 75 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An accident is causing traffic delays on Interstate 75 Monday morning.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the interstate between Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Fletcher Avenue.
Only two southbound lanes are open at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, such as Interstate 275 or U.S. Highway 301, if possible.
This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.
