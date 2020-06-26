Deadly crash causes delays on I-75 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person was killed Friday morning following a crash on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the roadway between Sun City Center and Big Bend Road.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

The crash is causing significant delays in the northbound lanes, and some delays on southbound I-75. Drivers can use US 301 or US 41 as alternate routes.

