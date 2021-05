TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic is moving slowly after at least one incident on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County.

Authorities responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate right before 54th Avenue North. There is no word on injuries.

Traffic cameras show traffic at a near-standstill on Interstate 275 at Gandy Boulevard.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.