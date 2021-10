TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A criminal investigation and a crash are blocking all eastbound lanes on Interstate 4 in Davenport Friday morning.

Officials tell 8 On Your Side they launched a criminal investigation where the crash occurred, which was on I-4 near mile marker 55. There is no word on injuries.

Drivers can get off at County Road 557 and use Polk City Road to U.S. 27 as a detour. They can also take Highway 17 to U.S. 27 and to enter eastbound I-4.

This story is developing and will be updated.