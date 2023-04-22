PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash blocked multiple lanes of I-275 southbound on the Pinellas County side of the Howard Frankland Bridge on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. just before the Ulmerton Road exit. Traffic camera footage indicated the two right lanes were blocked.

Crews have cleared the scene of the crash, but drivers should expect delays on the Howard Frankland and on other Tampa Bay bridges as the traffic build-up clears.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.