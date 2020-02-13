Cows stop traffic on Interstate 75 in Sumter County

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some cows were causing traffic delays on Interstate 75 on Thursday.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo reports that the interstate was closed between County Road 470 and State Road 44 in Sumter County due to a crash involving an overturned trailer.

Callers reported multiple cows blocking traffic on the interstate.

There is no word on whether the cows or anyone else was injured.

That portion of the interstate will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave"

Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers"

Fallen trooper arrives at memorial service in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen trooper arrives at memorial service in Bradenton"

Troopers honor fallen colleague before he's laid to rest in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers honor fallen colleague before he's laid to rest in Sarasota"

Trooper Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Funeral"

Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida"

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children"

FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper"

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss