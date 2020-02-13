Cows stop traffic on Interstate 75 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some cows were causing traffic delays on Interstate 75 on Thursday.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo reports that the interstate was closed between County Road 470 and State Road 44 in Sumter County due to a crash involving an overturned trailer.

Callers reported multiple cows blocking traffic on the interstate.

There is no word on whether the cows or anyone else was injured.

That portion of the interstate will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

