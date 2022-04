TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Courtney Campbell Causeway is closed to traffic in both directions after a serious crash that left a motorcyclist with injuries, Tampa police said.

Police responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at about 1:30 a.m.

They said the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lanes are closed in both directions.

This story is developing and will be updated.