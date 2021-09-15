Corvette crashes into school bus in Hernando County, gets stuck underneath

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing a Corvette into the back of a school bus in Hernando County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photos show the vehicle wedged underneath the bus after the incident, which occurred in the area of Coastal Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard. No children were on the bus when the crash happened, authorities said. It’s unclear if the driver was cited.

Deputies said the eastbound lanes of the road would be closed until further notice.

Further information was not immediately available.