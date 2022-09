PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers must be aware of road conditions as Hurricane Ian continues to toss debris across roadways.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said a large amount of construction debris has caused US-19 to be completely closed in both directions.

The closure extends from Ulmerton Road and 110th Avenue.

The department said if the highway reopens, it will issue an alert through social media.