Car fire snarls I-4 eastbound in Tampa during rush hour

TAMPA (WFLA) — A car fire on Interstate 4 in Tampa shut down all eastbound lanes Monday during rush hour.
The incident occurred just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after 4 p.m.
All four lanes of the interstate were shut down momentarily while firefighters extinguished the fire.
Select lanes were reopened around 4:40 p.m.
