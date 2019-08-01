Car crash downs pole at Himes Avenue and Carrington Street in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a car crash downed a utility pole, shutting down a portion of Himes Avenue in Tampa early Thursday morning.
One lane of Himes Avenue is closed at Carrington Street while police investigate the crash. Frontier Communications representatives are expected to arrive later to fix the pole, which was cut in half.
The extent of the injuries sustained in the crash is unknown, but none were fatal.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
