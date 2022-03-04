Busy Tampa intersection to close this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A stretch of West Shore Boulevard will be closed starting Sunday as crews make water main repairs.

A contractor is working to replace the water main along South West Shore Boulevard to improve water pressure and quality in the area.

Starting Sunday at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes of West Shore will be closed between W. Cleveland Street and W. Kennedy Boulevard. The lanes should reopen at about 9 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Northbound lanes will be open between W. Azeele Street and Kennedy for local traffic only.

Road closure and detour signs will be posted along the road to help motorists get around the closure.