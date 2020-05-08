Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Brandon woman killed in crash on I-4; traffic affected

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old Brandon woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the roadway, just west of Interstate 75.

Troopers say the woman lost control of her sedan and hit a roadway sign when she left the highway. She died at the scene.

Westbound traffic is moving slowly with at least one lane of the interstate closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss