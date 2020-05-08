Brandon woman killed in crash on I-4; traffic affected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old Brandon woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the roadway, just west of Interstate 75.

Troopers say the woman lost control of her sedan and hit a roadway sign when she left the highway. She died at the scene.

Westbound traffic is moving slowly with at least one lane of the interstate closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

