Bicyclist killed in crash on Kathleen Road in Polk County; traffic affected

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist is dead following a crash on Kathleen Road in Polk County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday between Raulerson Road and Campbell Road.
The bicyclist died at the scene.
Deputies said the roadway will be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
