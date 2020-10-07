Bicyclist killed in crash on Kathleen Road in Polk County; traffic affected

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist is dead following a crash on Kathleen Road in Polk County Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday between Raulerson Road and Campbell Road.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Deputies said the roadway will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

