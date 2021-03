PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Pinellas Park are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist with injuries early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 6200 block of 66th Street. The bicyclist was hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police told 8 On Your Side they’re still searching for the driver.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of 66th Street until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.