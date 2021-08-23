Bicyclist in critical condition after Pinellas Park crash

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Bryan Dairy Road at U.S. Highway 19.

Police said a white Dodge Durango was traveling west and hit the bike after it crossed into its path.

A woman, Kandice Hamel, 36, of Bradenton was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Durango remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash, authorities said.