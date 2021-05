TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Gasparilla Distance Classic will take place in Tampa on Saturday and Sunday morning.

The race went virtual this year, but registered participants were given the option to complete their run on Bayshore Boulevard.

Motorists should be aware that the roadway will be blocked to traffic both days from 5 a.m to 11:45 a.m.

Directions, parking and more information is available on the race’s website.