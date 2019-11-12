LIVE NOW /
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on U.S. 301 in Tampa

Traffic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a driver struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. Highway 301 and left the scene.

The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Sligh Avenue shortly before 4:40 a.m.

Authorities have not released the description of the vehicle involved or the name of the bicyclist.

Drivers are being told to avoid the intersection until further notice.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo suggests using Orient Road or Harney Road as detours.

Further information was not available.

