TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As severe weather approaches the Tampa Bay area, drivers should check the road conditions before heading out.

High winds often push water onto the lower spans of Tampa Bay bridges, posing a risk to drivers.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a travel advisory for the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday afternoon due to waves crashing onto the eastbound lanes. The bridge remains open to traffic.

As of this report, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is open. Drivers can check road conditions in the live video player above.

Access to the Skyway, which connects Pinellas and Manatee counties, is often shut down during high winds. A “high wind advisory” is typically issued for the Skyway when wind gusts top approximately 20 mph. When winds reach 40 mph, officials close the bridge for safety.

The Courtney Campbell Causeway is also open, as of this report.

For real-time traffic information and road conditions, drivers can download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.