Several lanes closed after fatal crash on Interstate 4 in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Delays are building after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 4 in Lakeland.

The crash happened between Exits 32 and 33 around 11 a.m. At least one person has died. The extent of any other injuries is unknown.

Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes and all but one westbound lane of the interstate and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Polk County: FHP Troopers are investigating a fatal crash along eastbound I-4 near the 32 milepost. EB lanes are closed, as is all but one westbound lane. Seek other east / west routes for the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/SmURGwSWx3 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) July 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

