Several lanes closed after fatal crash on Interstate 4 in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Delays are building after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 4 in Lakeland.

The crash happened between Exits 32 and 33 around 11 a.m. At least one person has died. The extent of any other injuries is unknown.

Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes and all but one westbound lane of the interstate and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

