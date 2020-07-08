LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Accident affecting traffic on Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
mgn-lights-and-sirens_1546784344594-873772846.JPG

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An accident is affecting traffic in Wesley Chapel this morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Old Pasco Road between Country Club Road and Boom Boom Drive.

The road will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss