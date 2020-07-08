Accident affecting traffic on Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An accident is affecting traffic in Wesley Chapel this morning.
The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Old Pasco Road between Country Club Road and Boom Boom Drive.
The road will be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
