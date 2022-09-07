TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a new toll program offering 50% discounts to Florida drivers on all state toll locations for a year while speaking in Miami on Wednesday. He said it would build on other efforts in the state to provide economic relief to residents amid high inflation and bad federal policies.

“This proposal would benefit approximately 750,000 Floridians who frequently commute and would save the average commuter around $550 a year,” according to the governor’s office. It’s the second toll relief program the governor announced in about as many weeks.

In August, DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program while in Orlando. The program was not a statewide effort, due to different levels of executive authority.

In the newly proposed legislative toll program, the following locations in the Tampa Bay area will be included for drivers to get the potential 50% toll discount every month for a year through June 2024, if approved and passed by the legislature.

Suncoast Parkway

Veterans Expressway

I-4 Connector

Polk Parkway

Pinellas Bayway

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Selmon Expressway

Poinciana Parkway

Of the locations named to benefit from the previously announced program, six tolls in the Tampa Bay area were included for the 20-25% discounts to commuters.