HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters responded to two vehicles that were fully engulfed in flames after an incident on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County this morning.

The cars went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Interstate 4 and McIntosh Road. There was no word on injuries.

Video from traffic cameras shows fire and smoke pouring out of the vehicles.

The incident slowed traffic as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

