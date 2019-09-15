2 dead after driver tries to pass car, hits oncoming vehicle head-on in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a driver entered the opposite lane to pass the car in front of him but collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing himself and the other driver.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 471 around 4:17 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said evidence suggests 37-year-old Todd Grau of Winter Haven was driving on US Highway 98 and moved into the northbound lane to pass a car in front of him. When he did, he collided with 41-year-old Marie Telfort driving in the opposite direction.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers were dead when emergency crews arrived.

The roadway in the area of the crash was closed for about five hours while deputies investigated. The crash remains under investigation.

