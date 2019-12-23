2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dover crash

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Dover Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near Gavin Road and Mott Road. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said two others were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The two that died were pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

