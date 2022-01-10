2 crashes snarling traffic on I-75 in Riverview

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two separate crashes are causing traffic problems for drivers in the Riverview area Monday morning.

The first crash happened near I-75 on Gibsonton Drive early Monday. The second happened around 7:30 a.m. near Riverview Drive.

Both crashes happened in the northbound lanes and have blocked lanes. Drivers are seeing delays between 40 minutes to an hour.

The best alternate routes to avoid that traffic are US-41 and US-301. However, congestion has also been building in those areas and it’s a good idea to build an extra 20 to 30 minutes into your commute time.

Police have not released any information on injuries associated with the crashes.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.