HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has died in a rollover crash on Sheldon Road in Westchase, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Sheldon near Westwind Drive.

The wreck is blocking the southbound lanes of the roadway. One northbound lane is closed.

Further information was not immediately available.

