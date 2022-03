TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died after their car went off the side of the Selmon Expressway and hit a pole before landing on the street below.

The crash has closed Brorein Street at the exit for the Selmon Expressway.

To get around the crash, drivers can get off on the Kennedy Boulevard exit to make their way through downtown Tampa.

This story is developing and will be updated.