Storm Team 8 tracking 2 tropical waves in the Caribbean and the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first tropical wave is quite disorganized, but it is bringing clouds and showers to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Haiti. This system is not expected to develop much more in the next five days.

The moisture associated with this tropical wave will spread across the Bahamas, and it will increase rain chances across the state of Florida Friday and Saturday.

The second tropical wave is heading west at 15 mph from the coast of Africa. The wave is not expected to develop much in the next 48 hours, but by the weekend, the system will enter an area which will allow for some organization. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has a 40% chance of this wave becoming a tropical depression or storm at that time.

LATEST STORIES: