Tracking the Tropics: What to expect in July

(WFLA) – July is here, which means we’re one step closer to hurricane season ramping up.

We made it through June with no significant tropical activity. But July is when that activity usually starts to pick up a bit.

The next named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season will be Barry. Andrea was the first named storm of the season. Andrea was a short-lived subtropical storm that developed a week before hurricane season and posed no threat to land.

While things remain quiet in the Atlantic, a powerful but weakening Category 4 hurricane is churning in the Pacific Ocean.

Hurricane Barbara is more than 1,200 miles away from the southern tip of Baja, California and about 1,925 miles away from Hilo, Hawaii.

