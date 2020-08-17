Tracking the Tropics: 2 tropical waves in Atlantic have good chance of developing in next 5 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mid-August is typically the time the tropics begin to heat up and, right on cue, two more tropical waves are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center as of Monday morning.

Both tropical waves have a medium chance of developing over the next five days. The first is a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is rapidly moving west at 20 mph. As the wave approaches the Caribbean Sea, it will slow down the forward movement and environmental conditions will be conducive for development.

The disturbance, Invest 97L, is not currently forecast to gain a lot of strength but the Tracking the Tropics team will be monitoring this one very closely through the Caribbean.

The second wave just moved off the coast of Africa and it will stay disorganized for the next two days. However, as it moves farther west, it will have a better chance of getting organized. This disturbance is not a designated area of investigation just yet.

