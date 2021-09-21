Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Peter, Rose not expected to impact US; tropical wave being monitored

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on four areas in the Atlantic basin: two tropical storms that are expected to stay out to sea, a tropical wave moving west and the remnants of Odette that could become subtropical.

Tropical Storm Peter

Peter had little change in strength Monday morning, according to the NHC, and remains a tropical storm with 50 mph maximum sustained winds. According to the NHC, the storm is expected to slowly weaken in the coming days.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Tropical Storm Peter is about 155 miles northwest of the Northern Leeward Islands. It’s moving west-northwest at about 9 mph and is expected to continue in that direction before turning to the northwest Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Rose

Tropical Storm Rose also had no change in strength Monday morning as it continues to move to the northwest at about 12 mph. It’s expected to continue moving in that direction but slow down a bit in the next few days.

As of 11 a.m., Rose is about 925 miles west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with 40 mph maximum sustained winds. The NHC says it will slowly weaken today when upper-level winds become less favorable for the storm.

Tropical wave

A tropical wave is being monitored in the far eastern tropical Atlantic as it produces an area of showers and thunderstorms that the NHC says are showing some signs of organization. The wave is currently several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

According to the NHC, upper-level winds are expected to become more favorable for development later this week. A tropical depression is likely to form by Friday as the system moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean, a tropical weather outlook says.

The NHC has given the wave a high 90 percent chance of formation through five days.

Odette remnants

Remnants of Tropical Storm Odette are 700 miles west-northwest of the western most Azores. According to the NHC, it’s now a “storm-force, non-tropical low pressure system” that could acquire some subtropical characteristics in the coming days as it moves over the warm waters of the north-central Atlantic Ocean.