TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dorian Takes Aim on Leeward and Windward Islands

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm DORIAN, the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, continues on a westward track toward the Lesser Antilles.

At 5:00 AM Sunday, DORIAN was packing maximum winds of 40 mph with a westward movement around 13 mph. Some further strengthening is forecast with the storm expected to approach hurricane intensity by Wednesday.

Sunday 5:00 AM Update from the National Hurricane Center

DORIAN will likely move across the southern Antilles Tuesday as a strong tropical storm. By the end o next week, the storm will begin to interact with Hispaniola and Puerto Rico. This will likely weaken the storm substantially.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Invest 98L off the east coast of Florida. The system could become a depression or tropical storm early next week. If it does, it will be given the name ERIN.