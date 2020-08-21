Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 expected to become Laura, Marco

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –The National Hurricane Center has continued to monitor two tropical depressions in the Atlantic. The systems are forecast to strengthen as they head toward the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Tropical Depression 13 formed in the Atlantic Wednesday night. About 12 hours later, Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean Sea. Whichever depression strengthens first will get the name Laura. The following storm will be Marco.

Tropical Depression 13

Tropical Depression 13 formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday night. It was about 305 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands around 5 a.m. Friday, moving west-northwestward with 35 mph maximum sustained winds.

The system is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, and near or north of Hispaniola Saturday night.

It’s expected to become a tropical storm by the weekend, according to the NHC.

The system could bring some storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida this weekend and early next week.

However, the NHC says the details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are “more uncertain than usual” because the system could move over parts of the Greater Antilles this weekend.

The depression is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla and the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island,Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands, as well as for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Tropical Depression 14

Another system located in the central Caribbean Sea became better organized and formed into Tropical Depression 14 on Thursday.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, the system was about 30 miles north-northeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios. It’s moving west with 35 mph maximum sustained winds.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Honduras/Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla Honduras, Islands of Honduras, Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua northward to the Honduras/Nicaragua border, and Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico.

Tropical wave

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave over western Africa. The wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is expected to move over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on Friday. It has a 20% chance of developing over the next two days and a 5% chance of development over the next five days.

LATEST STORIES: