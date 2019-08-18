TRACKING THE TROPICS: NHC watching weak low on the Carolina coastline

A weak area of low pressure has a low chance of tropical development over the next couple of days.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – August has been a quiet month in the tropics so far – but the National Hurricane Center is watching one weak disturbance for possible development.

A small area of low pressure moving along the South Carolina coastline has a low 20% chance of development over the next couple of days.

Development (if any) would be slow to occur on Sunday due to the disturbance’s proximity to land. However, some tropical development is possible once the system emerges out into the warm waters of the Atlantic. From there, the disturbance will continue moving northeast, eventually heading out to sea.

Heavy rain is likely along the Carolina coastline tonight and Sunday as this area of low pressure drifts northeast with some flash flooding possible.