Track Santa! FAA clears the big man to fly on Christmas Eve

(WFLA/NBC) – The Federal Aviation Administration is granting the big guy in red and his reindeer special flight and launch permission to travel around, and out of, the world.

Santa Claus has been given the “first ever special commercial space license” for a crewed mission to the International Space Station, using his “Starsleigh-1” space capsule, powered by the Rudolph Rocket.

Santa will be flying healthy this year, wearing a face mask during his journey.

Families can follow Santa’s travels throughout the world on norda.org. You can also track Santa via mobile apps, and even via phone at 1-877-HI-NORAD.

Santa’s journey can be tracked beginning Christmas Eve.

This is the 65th year NORAD will be “tracking” Santa Claus.

You can learn more about how NORAD tracks Santa by visiting their website.