TPD investigating boat crash on Hillsborough River; suspect identified

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is facing charges after he reportedly crashed a boat on the Hillsborough River Sunday night.

Police responded to a boat crash near the Columbus Avenue Bridge and found 49-year-old Kevin Tintle outside of the vessel, bleeding.

Police said Tintle jumped into the Hillsborough River and swam to shore, then tried to flee law enforcement.

He was tackled to the ground by responding officers, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Tintle told them he was not driving the boat.

Once he’s released from the hospital, Tintle is expeted to be charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence.

Police said there was another passenger on the boat who said he left the vessel before it crashed.

The incident remains under investigation.

