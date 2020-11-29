TPA expects busy travel day as passengers head home following Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport expects to see nearly 50,000 passengers come through the airport Sunday, making it one of their busiest days since the pandemic started.

Saturday and Sunday following Thanksgiving are normally the busiest travel days for the Thanksgiving travel period.

Tere was a steady flow of travelers Sunday morning as everyone was saying goodbye to the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Sam Racca and her parents arrived at TPA early after visiting family in friends in the Bay Area for Thanksgiving.

“We left our hotel super early even though we have a 10 a.m. flight because we wanted to be first in line for COVID testing,” said Sam Racca. “It’s required in Massachusetts that you have one or you quarantine for two weeks, so we are getting one so I can go back to school.”

Jessica Perez was another passenger at the airport early on Sunday. She had family visit for the holiday but now she was flying out for a business trip. Perez told 8 On Your Side she had no idea how busy it would be, especially with COVID-19.

“When I got the plane ticket to see where I could be seated it was packed. I thought it would only be 50% full but my husband said its 70- 80% packed,” Perez said.

TPA is projecting that this year’s Thanksgiving passenger traffic to be approximately 40 – 50% less than what it was during this same time last year.

