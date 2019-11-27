‘Tow to Go’ available to Tampa Bay residents for Thanksgiving holiday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AAA is teaming up with Budweiser to try and keep Tampa Bay roads safe this holiday weekend.

The company’s “Tow to Go” program begins Wednesday, Nov. 27 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1 in Florida. Throughout that time, “Tow to Go” will provide free, confidential rides to impaired individuals to keep them from getting behind the wheel and driving drunk.

The “Tow to Go” program is supposed to be used as a safety net for drivers who didn’t plan ahead before going out and drinking. If you are planning on going out, you’re encouraged to plan ahead and have a designated driver or a way home.

If you didn’t plan ahead, you can call “Tow to Go” at (855) 286-9246. “Tow to Go” will transport you and your vehicle to your home or somewhere safe within 10 miles of where they pick you up.

“A DUI can cost you up to $20,000. ‘Tow to Go’ is free! It’s a no brainer,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

According to AAA, tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. Parties with more than two people will need to make other arrangements to get home.

AAA also says “Tow to Go” may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

