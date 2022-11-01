TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady felt festive for Halloween after dressing up with his kids to trick-or-treat in their neighborhood.

Brady, who said he was going to be dressed in a “cool costume” on Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast said he was going to try his best to remain “somewhat anonymous.”

“The trick for me is to get out there and make sure I can go somewhat unnoticed. Hopefully, I’m somewhat anonymous tonight, so the kids can enjoy themselves,” he told co-host, Jim Gray. “It could get a little hectic, and if it does, I’ll come back home, but I’m hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume.”

Ahead of Halloween night, Brady said that his block in Tampa gets pretty intense for the holiday because it’s an easy block to get to, but his kids were “super excited.”

“So, our block here in Tampa is pretty intense with Halloween because it’s a pretty easy block to get to. It’s a very, very festive night, so the kids are super excited and it should be a really fun night for us,” Brady told Gray.

On Tuesday, Brady shared a photo of him, his daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, to Twitter as he was dressed in a black cloak covering his face with the caption “Insert grim reaper joke here.. Happy Halloween!👻😂.”

Brady shares Vivian and Benjamin with Gisele Bündchen — who just recently finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage on Friday. He also has a 15-year-old son, Jack.

During Monday’s episode, Bray and Gray touched on where the focus is at now following his divorce.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home and obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation. I’m focused on two things: taking care of my family, certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games,” Brady stated.

He continued: “you focus at work when it’s time to work, and then you come home, and you focus on the priorities that are at home and all you can do is the best you can. That’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”