Toddler shot in Texas shooting rampage will recover

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – In an NBC exclusive interview, the parents of the youngest victim shot in Texas Saturday relive the horrifying encounter.

17-month-old Anderson Davis was sitting in the car with her parents and twin brother when gunfire erupted in Odessa.

Her mom Kelby Davis says she jumped into the back seat to protect the twin when she notices the bullet hole in the car.

“So as I was climbing over I saw a bullet hole and I just thought I have to cover up both of these babies, so the way I was climbing over I saw our son first and didn’t even think about anything being wrong. Then when I looked over at our daughter she was just covered in blood, like so much blood I couldn’t even tell where she had been hit,” Anderson’s mother said.

Seven people died and 22 people were injured as a result of Saturday’s shootings in Odessa and Midland. Anderson was one of the lucky ones. She was taken to the hospital where she received surgery for her injuries.

She is now back home with her family. “She’s trying to run around and play and I mean it feels like a week ago she got shot, but it was 24 hours so she’s amazing,” Davis said.