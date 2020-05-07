Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Toddler found stabbed to death in Michigan, mother in custody

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN/WFLA) – Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found stabbed inside of a Michigan home on Wednesday, WXYZ reports.

Authorities said the child’s mother was reported missing before the child was found. She has since been located and was taken into custody.

Police did not say if they found the weapon.

WXYZ reporter Rudy Harper identified the boy as Zion.

“We were scheduled to speak with relatives, but they’re just too overwhelmed with grief,” Harper said.

Details are scarce, and an investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss